Hill (neck) is questionable to face the Cowboys on Sunday.

Even with the questionable tag, Hill's full practice Friday indicates that the rookie second-rounder is trending in the right direction in his recovery from a neck injury, which prevented him from playing against the Jaguars in Week 10. His return would further bolsters a Titans linebacker corps that will welcome back Cody Barton, the latter of whom also missed Week 10 while in the league's concussion protocol. Dorian Mausi would likely start at linebacker if Hill is not cleared to play against Dallas.