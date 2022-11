Shudak (undisclosed) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Shudak signed with Tennessee as a UDFA out of Iowa, but he suffered the undisclosed injury in camp and has been on the PUP list since August. With Randy Bullock still considered questionable for Sunday's game due to a calf injury, and the Titans waiving Josh Lambo on Monday, Shudak could potentially handle the team's kicking duties against the Bengals.