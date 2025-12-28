Ward completed 21 of 40 passes for 251 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing twice for 10 yards in the Titans' 34-26 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

Ward and the Titans came out on the losing end yet again, but the rookie first overall pick crossed the 250-yard mark through the air for the fifth time in his nascent career while also throwing a pair of touchdown passes for the fourth straight contest. Ward has thrown just a single interception in that span and none in the last three games, although his late first-half fumble Sunday was returned 33 yards for a touchdown by Chase Young. Ward's scoring strikes went to Chig Okonkwo (43 yards) and Elic Ayomanor (seven yards) in the second quarter, and he'll aim to keep his connection with his two talented targets going in a Week 18 road matchup against the Jaguars.