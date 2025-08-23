Ward completed three of four passes for 36 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Friday's 23-13 preseason win over the Vikings.

Ward led the offense for two drives, the first of which was a three-and-out. He turned things around on the second possession, which concluded with a rushing score, hitting Van Jefferson and Elic Ayomanor for long gains of 17 and 13 yards, respectively. While there was some inconsistency, Ward had an encouraging first preseason as a pro and will be under center in Week 1 of the regular season at Denver.