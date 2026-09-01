Coach Robert Saleh said Tate (undisclosed) missed Tuesday's practice due to some "stiffness," Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

There's been no indication the first-round rookie wideout's status for Week 1 against the Jets is in any sort of danger. Tate played 38 offensive snaps during the preseason but failed to catch any of his six targets across the three exhibition contests. He's expected to serve as Cam Ward's top downfield weapon this season alongside slot man Wan'Dale Robinson (head), though Calvin Ridley is still in the mix at the position. There could be growing pains for Tate in 2026 in what is expected to be one of the lower scoring offenses in the league.