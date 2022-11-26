Simmons (ankle) is considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Bengals, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Simmons has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury for the past month, which forced him to miss his first game of the season Week 10 versus Denver. While the 305-pound defensive end was able to suit back up for the Titans' win over Green Bay last week, he remained limited during each practice ahead of Sunday's game against Cincinnati. Simmons has recorded 34 tackles and 6.5 sacks over nine games in 2022, so his potential absence would leave Mario Edwards and Sam Okuayinonu with big shoes to fill Week 12.
