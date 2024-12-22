Rudolph completed 23 of 34 passes for 252 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed four times for three yards in the Titans' 38-30 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Rudolph earned the Week 16 start after a spirited second-half performance as an in-game replacement for an ineffective Will Levis, and although he had his moments Sunday, he also sabotaged his team with turnovers. Rudolph's afternoon started in encouraging fashion with a 38-yard scoring strike to Calvin Ridley in the first quarter, and he would add a six-yard touchdown toss to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the fourth, and he also threw a two-point conversion toss to Chigoziem Okonkwo following a Tyjae Spears rushing score. However, in between, Rudolph threw a pair of picks near midfield, and his final interception came on a game-ending Hail Mary. Rudolph did connect with eight different targets overall and was more successful in producing chunk gains through the air compered to Levis, so the former is likely to remain the starter for a Week 17 road matchup against the Jaguars.