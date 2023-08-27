Badgley made three of his four field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots.

Badgley signed with the Titans on Tuesday. He made his first two kicks, which were field goals from 44 and 27 yards away. Badgley then missed his next attempt but bounced back and turned in an overall solid performance. Tennessee has been searching for a steady kicker this offseason, and Badgley took a step toward proving he's a capable option.