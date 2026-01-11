Joseph-Day recorded 41 tackles (22 solo) with 2.0 sacks and a recovered fumble across 17 games in 2025.

Joseph-Day has never provided much as a pass rusher, but he's served as a solid run stuffer. That continued in 2025, as he was credited with 28 run stuffs by PFF and was charged with only a 9.1 percent missed tackle rate -- his best mark since 2020. Joseph-Day will become a free agent this offseason, and he should land a new deal, whether in Tennessee or elsewhere.