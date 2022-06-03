Burks believes that he is improving every day and is focused on developing all aspects of his game, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks has had an uneven start to his pro career, with the most concerning aspect being his struggle to consistently remain on the field due to breathing and conditioning concerns. However, he continues to build his workload and is focused on absorbing all the coaching he receives to improve his game. Burks will be counted on to immediately produce as a rookie, though veteran Robert Woods (knee) appears to be on schedule to return in time for the beginning of the regular season and should command plenty of targets.