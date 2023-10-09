Spears rushed the ball seven times for 34 yards with a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Colts. He added four receptions on five targets for 35 yards.

Spears had a career day, tallying his most touches (11) and total yards (69) as a pro through five games. He also found the end zone for the first time as he took an end around 19 yards early in the third quarter. Derrick Henry will remain the lead back in Tennessee, but Spears has shown impressive efficiency as a runner early in the campaign, which could lead to additional opportunity moving forward.