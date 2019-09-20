Play

Gedeon (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders.

Gedeon was sidelined Week 2 due to groin injury, and his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders could come down to a game-time decision. If Gedeon is unable to go, Eric Wilson will likely draw another start at linebacker.

