Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Draws questionable tag
Gedeon (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders.
Gedeon was sidelined Week 2 due to groin injury, and his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders could come down to a game-time decision. If Gedeon is unable to go, Eric Wilson will likely draw another start at linebacker.
