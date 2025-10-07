Akers reverted to the Vikings' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.

Akers played just one offensive snap during the Vikings' 21-17 win over the Browns on Sunday, but he made the most of that opportunity by throwing a 32-yard pass to Josh Oliver on a trick play, where the sixth-year running back was used as a wildcat quarterback. Akers has already been elevated to Minnesota's active roster three times, which is the maximum allowed for a season. He would have to be signed to the active roster in order to play for the Vikings for the rest of the season, which could happen with Aaron Jones (hamstring) on injured reserve.