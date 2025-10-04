The Vikings elevated Akers from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Browns.

Akers will serve as the team's No. 3 running back for the third straight week behind Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott with Aaron Jones (hamstring) still on injured reserve. This is the final time Minnesota will be able to elevate Akers, and the team will have to sign him to the active roster in order for him to appear in another game.