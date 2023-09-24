Akers (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell suggested Friday that Akers wouldn't dress this weekend, so the running back's inactive status comes as no surprise. Minnesota wants to give Akers -- who was acquired from the Rams on Wednesday -- to have more time to get acclimated to his new organization, so he'll turn his sights toward making his NFL debut Oct. 1 at Carolina after getting in a full week of practice. Akers will likely be ticketed for a depth role initially, but he could emerge as the Vikings' lead back if Alexander Mattison's early-season struggles continue.