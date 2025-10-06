Akers threw a 32-yard touchdown pass on his only snap on offense while being used as a wildcat quarterback in Sunday's win over Cleveland in London.

Akers threw a perfect pass to Josh Oliver on a trick play. Akers was a successful high school quarterback and threw several halfback passes in college. Aside from the trick play, Akers had little role on offense as he served as the team's No. 3 running back for the third straight week behind Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott, with Aaron Jones (hamstring) still on injured reserve.