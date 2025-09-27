The Vikings elevated Akers from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland.

With Aaron Jones (hamstring) on injured reserve, Akers made his season debut last Sunday against the Bengals as a practice-squad elevation, ranking third in snap share (12 percent) behind Jordan Mason (60 percent) and Zavier Scott (28 percent). All of Akers' five carries (for 19 yards) occurred in garbage time during the 48-10 win, so if the Week 4 matchup with Pittsburgh is a close one, he may not see the field outside of giving Mason and Scott a breather, barring injuries.