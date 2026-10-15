The Vikings are hopeful that Mason (thumb) will be ready to return from injured reserve for their Week 7 game versus the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Mason has already missed the required four games after landing on injured reserve following the Vikings' season-opening win over the Packers, and he'll get additional time to recover from thumb surgery while the team is on bye Week 6. Assuming that Mason's thumb has healed as expected following the five-week absence, he'll likely be designated for return from IR and resume practicing coming out of the bye. Aaron Jones has shouldered the load out of the Minnesota backfield over the past four games, but Mason should reclaim the bulk of the snaps on early downs once he's reinstated from IR.