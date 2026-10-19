The Vikings designated Mason (thumb) for return from injured reserve Monday.

Minnesota will open Mason's 21-day practice window Monday after the running back missed the team's last four games while recovering from thumb surgery. Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Vikings have optimism that Mason will be able to play Sunday against the Colts, though his availability may hinge on how he looks from a conditioning standpoint during practices after a month-long layoff from action. Once he's fully ramped up, Mason should settle back in as the Vikings' top ballcarrier on earlier downs, allowing Aaron Jones to slide back into more of a change-of-pace role.