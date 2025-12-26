Jefferson caught four of five targets for 30 yards in the Vikings' 23-10 win over the Lions on Christmas Day.

Despite the limited production, Jefferson actually led Minnesota in catches, targets and receiving yards on a day in which rookie QB Max Brosmer threw for just 51 yards. The Vikings' issues under center have ruined Jefferson's season, and he still needs 53 more yards -- a mark he's failed to reach in five of the last six games -- to record his sixth straight 1,000-yard campaign. If J.J. McCarthy (hand) is able to suit up in Week 18 against the Packers, Jefferson's odds of keeping his streak alive might be slightly improved.