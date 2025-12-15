Jefferson was held to two receptions on eight targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cowboys.

Jefferson stayed under 25 receiving yards for the third straight appearance despite the Vikings rattling off consecutive wins. The chemistry with QB J.J. McCarthy is simply not there at the moment, with the duo generating a 50 percent catch rate or worse during the wideout's three-game skid in fantasy. Jefferson had a prime opportunity to turn his fortunes around in the second half when McCarthy rifled a pass to the corner of the end zone that hit his star receiver in the hands before dropping harmlessly to the ground. Fantasy managers have no choice but to stick with Jefferson through his career-worst slump, as he possesses the skill to break out against the Giants next Sunday.