Murray completed 17 of 29 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed four times for 35 yards in the Vikings' 19-15 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass and dealt with hamstring tightness during the game, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

Murray was serviceable in the divisional clash in enemy territory, tossing multiple touchdown passes for the first time this season. Murray connected with Justin Jefferson (one yard) and T.J. Hockenson (eight yards) for his pair of scoring strikes, the former featuring a magnificent one-handed grab on the part of the star wide receiver. Murray's hamstring tightness will be something to monitor ahead of a Week 9 home showdown against Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday night, Nov. 9, with updates on that front expected in coming days.