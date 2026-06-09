Vikings' Kyler Murray: Sharing reps with McCarthy

Murray was on the field for the first snaps of team drills during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp session, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Though Murray was out there first Tuesday, Seifert notes that fellow QB J.J. McCarthy took about an equal number of snaps with the starters, which was also the case during the media-access portions of the Vikings' OTAs. At this stage, a decision on who will emerge as the team's starter doesn't appear imminent, with Murray acknowledging that sharing reps with McCarthy has been challenging as he adjusts to a new offensive system. For his part, Seifert considers Murray the favorite to win the top job, but McCarthy -- who Minnesota took 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft -- still has time to change that narrative ahead of Week 1.