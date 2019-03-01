Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Resumes running
Sherels (foot) completed his rehab and has resumed running, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Sherels was forced to sit out the season finale after sustaining the foot injury Week 16 against the Lions. The 31-year-old's health is paramount as he enters free agency looking to land a job as a returner.
