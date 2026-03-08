Hockenson (shoulder) and the Vikings agreed to a restructured contract Saturday that lowers his cap number for the 2026 season by $5 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Minnesota continues to get closer to cap compliance with this move, getting Hockenson's league-high $21.3 million cap hit (among tight ends) down to a more palatable $16.3 million, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. Hockenson missed the final two games of the 2025 regular season due to a shoulder injury, finishing it with 51 catches (on 66 targets) for 438 yards and three touchdowns in 15 appearances. He and Josh Oliver (ankle) will continue to operate as the Vikings' top two tight ends in the upcoming campaign.