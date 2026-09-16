Baker Mayfield is my Start of the Week for Week 2, and I'm excited about his outlook against the Browns. I like Mayfield as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and Cleveland just allowed Trevor Lawrence to score 34.1 Fantasy points in Week 1.

Two quarterbacks who I'm struggling to rank in Week 2 are Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes. Herbert was bad in Week 1 against Arizona with 15.3 Fantasy points, but he should rebound against Las Vegas. That said, I'd have more confidence in Herbert if Ladd McConkey (ribs) were healthy.

If McConkey is out, I will rank Herbert outside my top 12 quarterbacks for Week 2. And, for now, Mahomes is outside the top 12 as well, heading into his matchup against Indianapolis.

It was great to see Mahomes play well against Denver in Week 1, and he scored 25.7 Fantasy points. But he only passed for 184 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he ran for 23 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts struggled in Week 1 against Lamar Jackson, who scored 26.9 Fantasy points. But I'm not ready to buy back into Mahomes yet, and he's not a must-start quarterback in this matchup.

QB | RB | WR

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 4th 2025 Stats PAYDS 2167 RUYDS 147 TD 23 INT 10 FPTS/G 24.2 Purdy was excellent in Week 1 against the Rams in Australia when he passed for 205 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he added 29 rushing yards. This week, Purdy faces a Dolphins defense that just allowed Kirk Cousins to throw three touchdowns. I like Purdy as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.7 QB RNK 13th 2025 Stats PAYDS 4007 RUYDS 359 TD 38 INT 12 FPTS/G 23.3 Lawrence was excellent in Week 1 against the Browns with 34.1 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points in nine games in a row, going back to last season, including the playoffs. Lawrence faced Denver during that stretch in Week 16 and was 23-of-36 passing for 279 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 20 rushing yards and a touchdown for 37.2 Fantasy points. Mahomes just scored 25.7 Fantasy points against the Broncos in Week 1, and Lawrence should produce a solid stat line in Week 2. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ GB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 14th 2025 Stats PAYDS 3381 RUYDS 199 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.7 Love played better than I expected in Week 1 at Minnesota with 387 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, which came off a deflection. In the first game without Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List), Love attempted 42 passes, and we love when Love is throwing a lot. He might not throw as much in Week 2 at the Jets, but I still trust Love to have success against this defense. He has top-10 upside in Week 2. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 11th 2025 Stats PAYDS 2272 RUYDS 487 TD 24 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.4 Dart was amazing in Week 1 against Dallas with 23-of-29 passing for 230 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and he added 54 rushing yards for 32.6 Fantasy points. He dismantled Dallas with his arms and legs, and he should stay hot against the Rams, who are without Myles Garrett (knee). We'll see if Aaron Donald makes his return from retirement in this game, but the Rams just allowed Brock Purdy to score 27.1 Fantasy points in Week 1. I like Dart as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Goff underwhelmed as the Start of the Week in Week 1 against the Saints with 20.4 Fantasy points, but he played well with 26-of-39 passes for 206 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. This week, Goff should be in a shootout with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and the Bills just allowed C.J. Stroud to pass for 274 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. I like Goff as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Shough probably won't attempt 56 passes like he did in Week 1 at Detroit in an overtime loss, but he should still throw a lot at Baltimore in Week 2. He scored 29.2 Fantasy points against the Lions, and Shough has now scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in six of his past seven games, going back to last season. The Ravens held Daniel Jones to just 11.1 Fantasy points in Week 1, but I expect Shough to challenge this defense. He's worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. The last two times Young went to Atlanta, he combined for 699 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions and six carries for 23 yards and two touchdowns. He scored at least 37.8 Fantasy points in each outing. Young just scored 37.4 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Chicago and is worth using as a starter in deeper leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 131 RUYDS 2 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Nix was awful in Week 1 at Kansas City with 17-of-28 passing for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he ran for 2 yards with a fumble. He scored 7.4 Fantasy points, and he could have another tough outing in Week 2 against Jacksonville. Nix only scored 17.2 Fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 16 last year despite throwing for 352 yards, but he had one touchdown, one interception and a fumble in that game. Nix is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 277 RUYDS 14 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 18.4 Brissett had a solid outing in Week 1 at the Chargers with 18.5 Fantasy points, and he has now reached that total in 12 of his past 13 games going back to last season. One of those games was at Seattle in Week 10 last year when Brissett was 22-of-44 passing for 258 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, along with four carries for 31 yards and two fumbles. He was sacked five times in that game, and I expect him to be under heavy pressure in this matchup again. He's a solid starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I'm not ready to use Brissett in one-quarterback leagues yet. Malik Willis QB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 220 RUYDS 39 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 16.7 Willis is almost the exact opposite of Matthew Stafford as a quarterback based on how both play, but the 49ers just held the reigning NFL MVP to 4.1 Fantasy points in Week 1. Willis had 16.7 Fantasy points in his Dolphins debut at Las Vegas, and this will be a much tougher matchup. The good news is Willis did damage with his legs with 39 rushing yards and a touchdown. I also liked that he passed for 220 yards, but he had no touchdowns with an interception. I expect him to struggle against a healthy San Francisco defense on the road, and I would only start Willis in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 14.6 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 166 RUYDS 4 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 11 Jones was disappointing in Week 1 against Baltimore when he scored just 11.1 Fantasy points. He was 19-of-31 passing for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he only ran for 4 yards. He might not improve much in Week 2 at Kansas City. The Chiefs just held Bo Nix to 7.4 Fantasy points in Week 1, and they should be able to keep Jones in check. That said, last year, Jones scored 20.8 Fantasy points at Kansas City in Week 12 with 19-of-31 passing for 181 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he added 16 rushing yards. I just don't have high expectations for Jones, and he's only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT NE -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 178 RUYDS 47 TD 1 INT 3 FPTS/G 11.8 Maye is in a funk heading into Week 2 against the Steelers, and I'm worried about starting him in one-quarterback leagues. A.J. Brown (ankle) is out, and Maye has struggled in his past six starts, going back to last season. That stretch of games includes the playoffs and Week 1 at Seattle, so he was playing some of the best teams in the NFL, but he's averaging just 17.7 Fantasy points per game over that span. He also has just eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions in those six games. Pittsburgh's defense wasn't tested last week by Cooper Rush, but the Steelers should keep Maye in check in Week 2 without Brown.