The Titans released Cunningham (elbow) on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Cunningham was placed on injured reserve twice during the 2022 season and made only six appearances, totaling a career-low 24 tackles across 193 defensive snaps. It's unclear if the elbow injury that sidelined him at the end of the campaign will be an issue during the offseason, but he'll have to prove he's healthy before he can sign with a new team. Cunningham joins Robert Woods, Taylor Lewan (knee) and Randy Bullock as cap causalities for the Titans, who began the offseason $25 million over the salary cap.
More News
-
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Shifts to injured reserve•
-
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Exits versus Houston•
-
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Designated to return from IR•
-
Titans' Zach Cunningham: IR-bound with elbow injury•