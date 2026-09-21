Ertz is signing with Philadelphia's practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dallas Goedert is expected to miss multiple weeks due to an MCL sprain he suffered in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Titans. With both Grant Calcaterra (back) and rookie second-rounder Eli Stowers (hamstring) also on injured reserve, the Eagles have opted to bring back a familiar face in Ertz, a second-round selection of the franchise in the 2013 NFL Draft. Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins are the only healthy tight ends on the Eagles' 53-man roster, so Ertz could be elevated from the practice squad for Philadelphia's Week 3 road tilt against Chicago on Monday, Sept. 28.