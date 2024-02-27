Georgiev will tend the twine at home versus Dallas on Tuesday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev has given up three or more goals in five of his last six outings but still managed a 3-3-0 record to go with a .894 save percentage. Despite the recent slump, the 28-year-old netminder figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload moving forward and should offer top-end fantasy value.