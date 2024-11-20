Georgiev (upper body) will participate in Wednesday's team skate and could be in the mix to return for Thursday's road game against Washington, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Georgiev sustained an upper-body injury last week and is on injured reserve, but he's closing in on a return to game action. Whether he'll be available Thursday depends on how he feels after Wednesday's team skate, but even if he's unavailable against the Capitals, it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up soon.