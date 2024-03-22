Georgiev will be between the home pipes versus Columbus on Friday, per Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now.

Georgiev will be attempting to win his fifth straight game. He leads the NHL in wins with 35, one better than Thatcher Demko. Georgiev's peripherals are not great, as he has a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage. He will face the Blue Jackets, who average 2.90 goals, 24th in the NHL.