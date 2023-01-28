Georgiev will defend the home net versus St. Louis on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports,

Georgiev enters the contest on a three-game winning streak, giving him a 19-11-3 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Georgiev has set a career-high in wins as his previous best was 17, set during the 2019-22 campaign. He will face the Blues, who are tied for 20th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.04 goals per game.