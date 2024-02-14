Georgiev stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.

After allowing a pair of goals within a minute midway through the first period, Georgiev settled in and held the Caps to one goal over the final two frames en route to his first win since the All-Star break. The 28-year-old netminder had dropped his previous three outings, allowing 10 goals on 97 shots in that span. Georgiev improved to 27-13-3 with an .898 save percentage and 2.94 GAA on the season. He figures to be back between the pipes Thursday for a road matchup with the Lightning.