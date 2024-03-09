Georgiev made 29 saves in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Brock Faber beat him from the faceoff circle to his left midway through the second period, but otherwise Georgiev stood tall as he picked up his sixth win in his last eight starts. The 28-year-old netminder sports a 2.38 GAA and .921 save percentage over that stretch as he puts his early-season struggles behind him, and he remains tied with Thatcher Demko for the NHL lead in wins with 33.