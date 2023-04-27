Georgiev will protect the home goal in Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Kraken, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Georgiev will look for a better defensive performance from his team, as they surrendered 43 shots in Game 4, a 3-2 overtime loss. That could be difficult without Cale Makar (suspension). Georgiev has a 2.99 GAA and a .908 save percentage over four playoff contests.