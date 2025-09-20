Burns won't participate in either of Sunday's preseason games due to a minor undisclosed injury, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now on Saturday.

Burns tweaked something, and there's no reason to have him play in an early preseason game if he's anything less than 100 percent. He had six goals and 29 points in 82 regular-season appearances with Carolina in 2024-25. Burns inked a one-year deal with the Avalanche over the summer. His role with the team might be limited at 40 years old, but Burns will probably receive some power-play ice time.