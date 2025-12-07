Burns scored a goal and placed three shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over Philadelphia.

Burns tallied the first goal of the game for the Avs midway through the opening period. The 40-year-old defenseman has four goals, 14 points, 63 shots on net, and 38 blocks through 29 games this season. Burns is one of the NHL's toughest players, having missed just 38 games over the last 12 seasons, but the veteran is showing he still has some scoring touch left with three points in his last five games. Given his top-four role for the league's best team record-wise, Burns should continue to have solid value in most fantasy formats for the remainder of the season.