Burns scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Burns opened the scoring at 9:45 of the first period with a shot through traffic that deflected in off a Jet. The 40-year-old defenseman is on a six-game point streak with two goals and four assists, as well as a plus-nine rating, in that span. He's at five goals, 19 points, 69 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating over 34 appearances, serving as an ideal depth blueliner in his first year with the Avalanche.