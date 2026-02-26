Nelson scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Nelson had 18 points over 14 contests in January, and the American Olympian has added two goals in three NHL outings in February. The 34-year-old reached the 30-goal mark Wednesday, doing so for the fourth time in the last five years -- all since his age-29 campaign after falling short of the milestone in his first eight NHL seasons. He's at 50 points, 129 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-8 rating across 56 appearances in his first full campaign with the Avalanche.