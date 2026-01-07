Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Six-game, nine-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Nelson is riding a six-game, nine-point scoring streak that includes five goals. He has 19 goals overall, which puts him in a tie with Martin Necas for second on the team. Nelson is on pace for 37 goals this season. That would equal his career mark set on Long Island in 2021-22.
More News
-
Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Strikes twice on power play•
-
Avalanche's Brock Nelson: One of each Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Posts two points Monday•
-
Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Tallies trio of points•
-
Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Tallies game-winner on power play•
-
Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Stays hot with another goal•