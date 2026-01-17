Nelson scored two goals on four shots, blocked two shots and went minus-3 in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Predators.

Nelson provided the answers to the first two of Ryan O'Reilly's goals, but the Avalanche couldn't keep pace after the first period. The 34-year-old Nelson is in the midst of a sizzling stretch, where he has 11 goals and seven assists over 12 contests. For the season, he's up to 24 goals, 40 points, 102 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 46 appearances.