Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Surfaces with big club

Warsofsky was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Friday.

Warsofsky has played in six games for the Avalanche on Friday, posting zero points and plus-1 rating while averaging 14:09 of ice time. His play in minors has been more encouraging, though, compiling four goals and 16 helpers in 47 games while racking up 24 PIM. There's now eight healthy defensemen in Colorado, so unless another blueliner gets sent down, Warsofsky may be hard-pressed for ice time.