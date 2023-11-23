O'Connor missed Wednesday's game versus the Canucks due to a lower-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
The nature of O'Connor's absence was not revealed prior to the contest. The 27-year-old third-line has been a solid two-way forward for the Avalanche, racking up seven points over 17 appearances.
