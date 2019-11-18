Play

O'Connor was recalled from AHL Colorado on Monday.

O'Connor didn't appear in a game during his brief NHL stint last week but could crack the lineup this time around. The Avalanche are dealing with a handful of injuries, including Matt Calvert (upper body) and Tyson Jost (upper body). The 23-year-old forward has eight points in 14 AHL contests this season.

