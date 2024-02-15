O'Connor (lower body) is still considered day-to-day and won't play versus the Lightning on Thursday, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

O'Connor has already set a new personal best in goals (13) this season and needs just one more point to reach a career-high in that category as well. Miles Wood looks set to move into a top-six role with O'Connor unavailable, though Zach Parise figures to be in contention for that spot as well.