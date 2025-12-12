Blackwood stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Blackwood took advantage of a matchup against a tired opponent and collected his ninth win in 11 appearances this season. He's won five of his last six starts, allowing two goals or less in each of those victories. On the year, the 29-year-old has a 2.19 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Scott Wedgewood (back) was able to back up Wedgewood on Thursday, so it's not yet clear which goalie will start Saturday at home versus the Predators.