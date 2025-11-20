default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Prishchepov (undisclosed) was activated from non-roster injured reserve and assigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Prishchepov was hurt during training camp but is now healthy enough to play. He'll likely spend a majority of the campaign with the Eagles. He failed to record a point in 10 NHL appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.

More News