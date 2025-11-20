Avalanche's Nikita Prishchepov: Activated, sent down
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prishchepov (undisclosed) was activated from non-roster injured reserve and assigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Prishchepov was hurt during training camp but is now healthy enough to play. He'll likely spend a majority of the campaign with the Eagles. He failed to record a point in 10 NHL appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.
