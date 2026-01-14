Prishchepov scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Colorado's 6-3 loss to Ontario on Tuesday.

Prishchepov lost about six weeks at the start of the season while recovering from an undisclosed injury. He's done a fine job with the Eagles so far, earning two goals and eight assists across 16 outings, with five of those points coming over the last two games. He saw some time with the Avalanche in 2024-25, but it would take a number of injuries to get him in the mix this season.