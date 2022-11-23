Francouz was the first goaltender off the ice Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports, and will defend the home crease against Vancouver.

Francouz is 2-3-0 this season but he's won his last two starts, giving up three goals on 73 shots against the Hurricanes on both occasions. He will face the Canucks, who are seventh in the Pacific Division with a 6-10-3 record.