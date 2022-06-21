Francouz stopped nine of 10 shots in relief of Darcy Kuemper in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Francouz played the last half of the game after the Lightning took a commanding three-goal lead in the second period. The 32-year-old won't take a loss for this one, keeping his 6-0 record intact. He's allowed 16 goals on 170 shots in seven appearances, good for a .906 save percentage. The Avalanche haven't announced which of their goalies will get the starting nod in Wednesday's Game 4.